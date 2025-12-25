Mega Lotto result: Tarlac bettor bags P13.8-M jackpot

(Courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA – Christmas will be merrier for a lone bettor from Tarlac province who won the P13.8 million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw.

In an advisory on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the Mega Lotto result winner, who bought the ticket in Quezon Ave., Camiling, Tarlac, correctly guessed the winning combination of 27-24-12-18-42-03.

The winner has one year to claim the P13,829,620.60 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20 percent tax.

READ: Lotto draw results, December 24, 2025

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Meanwhile, 56 others won P32,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,006 bettors will get P1,000 each for four correct digits; and 26,235 will settle for P30 each for three correct digits.

The 6/45 Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

READ: A Powerball player in Arkansas wins $1.817 billion lottery jackpot

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

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