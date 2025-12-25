Kian delos Santos: Justice still far from complete says Bayan CV

A progressive group said that justice is still incomplete for slain teenager Kian delos Santos despite the SC upholding the murder conviction of three police officers.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the Supreme Court recently upheld the murder convictions of three police officers in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas warned that justice remains far from complete.

In a statement, Bayan lauded the ruling as a recognition of Kian’s humanity and a rare step toward accountability in a long history of “extrajudicial killings” under the Duterte administration.

“This decision affirms what families and human rights groups have long said: the killings were real, deliberate, and systemic,” the group said.

READ: Kian delos Santos case: High Court upholds conviction of killers

However, Bayan stressed that convicting the officers who pulled the trigger does not dismantle the machinery of violence that allowed police impunity to thrive.

“Justice delayed for nearly a decade is justice denied,” the group added. They emphasized that it took eight years for Kian’s family to see accountability.

Bayan also cited other incidents in Cebu City, including the 2018 death of a four-year-old child during a police operation, as evidence that the drug war disproportionately targeted the poor.

The group described it as a “class war carried out through terror, extrajudicial killings, and militarization of civilian communities.”

READ: War on drugs: Enablers, higher officials must be held accountable, De Lima says

Bayan urged the government to go beyond punishing low-ranking officers.

The group called for full accountability for the policymakers and leaders who orchestrated the drug war, including former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte is now at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention centre in Scheveningen, The Hague, facing allegations related to his “war on drugs.”

READ: Palace: Kian delos Santos case bares need for deeper probe into EJKs

“Justice will remain hollow so long as the principal architects of mass murder remain free while the blood of the poor continues to cry out for accountability,” the statement said.

The group also demanded genuine reparations for victims, transparent investigations into systematic abuses, and prosecution of all responsible for the human rights violations under the war on drugs.

For Bayan, Kian’s case is not just a single tragedy but a symbol of the millions affected by a campaign of state-sanctioned violence.

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