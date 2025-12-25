QC guard shoots 2 coworkers dead over ‘bullying’ on Christmas Eve

Security guards Renato Santiago Mallo, 41; and Mark John Baguinio, 28, are shot dead by Charren Aporado Caboverde, 24, inside a car dealership along Commonwealth Ave. Barangay North Fairview in Quezon City. PHOTO FROM QCPD

MANILA, Philippines — A security guard was arrested on Christmas morning after shooting two of his colleagues dead at a Mitsubishi Car Dealership in Commonwealth Avenue, Barangay North Fairview, Quezon City (QC), Wednesday night, December 24.

The suspect, identified as Charren Aporado Caboverde, 24, told the police he did it due to workplace “bullying,” which had tormented him for quite some time.

He fatally shot his fellow guards Renato Santiago Mallo, 41, and Mark John Baguinio, 28.

READ: 2 security guards shot dead in QC on Christmas Eve

Before the shooting, Caboverde approached the sales executive of the car dealership, informing him that he was ready to kill somebody after “holding back for a long time,” according to a QC Police District report.

Caboverde told the sales agent to come out, and two gunshots were heard coming from the building’s lounge, the report further stated.

QCPD Director Police Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said Caboverde waited for Mallo and Baguinio to fall asleep before firing at them.

“It seems like our two victims were bullying him. Before the incident, there was a fistfight, and he couldn’t handle them,” Silvio told reporters in an interview.

“So he waited for them to rest and fall asleep, and then he committed the crime,” he continued.

Silvio said that the two victims were already senior employees, while the suspect was just a newbie.

READ: Cebu City hotel security guard goes amok, attacks receptionist

“He really prepared for that day,” Silvio said of Caboverde.

After the shooting, the suspect, a native of Zamboanga del Norte, fled from the scene and hailed a taxi going in the “southbound” direction, the QCPD report said.

Silvio said the CCTV footage of a nearby establishment spotted Caboverde, while police also traced the taxi the suspect rode in, which also provided dashcam footage inside the vehicle.

“You can see on the dashcam [footage] that he is very worried,” the official said of Caboverde.

Authorities later arrested Caboverde in Manila’s Tondo district on Thursday morning, Christmas Day.

Silvio said Caboverde is facing murder charges.

The official also said that Caboverde’s inquest proceedings are expected to push through on the same day of his arrest.

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