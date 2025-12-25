Cardinal Advincula reminds faithful on Christmas: ‘Be humble like Jesus’

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula during the Christmas Day Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Thursday (Dec. 25, 2025). He reminded the faithful to always walk in humility like Jesus Christ, and bow down before Him. | Photo from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila – Office of Communications’ Facebook account

MANILA, Philippines — In his Christmas message, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula reminds Catholics to be humble and always bow down to the savior, Jesus Christ.

The Manila Archbishop said said kneeling is not a simple gesture but a major part of the celebration of His birth.

“During our Masses on Christmas Eve, at midnight, at dawn, and on Christmas Day, we kneel at that part of the Profession of Faith where we proclaim the words, ‘He was made flesh.’ All too often, we fail to give due weight to this seemingly ordinary gesture. Our kneeling is rushed, done almost absent-mindedly, sometimes even forgotten,” he said.

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“This Christmas, let us take this simple ritual as a message and a reminder, and make room for it amid our many preoccupations, for it is the very heart and center of our celebration of the Lord’s Nativity,” the cardinal added.

Advincula also reminded that “kneeling at the proclamation of the Incarnation of God is not merely an external sign of reverence. It is also an act of thanksgiving and an opening of ourselves so that Jesus may truly dwell among us.”

“As a family, let us draw near to Bethlehem in our churches and in our homes. Together, let us kneel like the shepherds and the wise men, and bring to the manger our humble offerings of faith, love, and hope,” he added.

At the same time, the Cardinal Advincula said people should not follow King Herod.

“Seen more broadly, if we imitate King Herod -if we no longer know how to kneel in humility and instead worship and bow before other gods-then our celebration of Christmas becomes shallow and empty. If obsession with wealth and intoxication with power rule our society, how can we ever set right our distorted systems and the unceasing abuse of the public trust?,” he said.

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“Before the year ends, and as we commemorate the birth of Jesus, let us walk away from darkness and sin. Let us resist the Herods who mercilessly destroy our future. Let us journey toward Bethlehem. Let us kneel before the Redeemer-Emmanuel, the Star, the Light of our salvation and our peace.” (PNA)

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