Shabu in Siargao: 3 foreigners nabbed with P54-M shabu

(INFOGRAPHICS COURTESY OF SDNPPO)

BUTUAN CITY – Police arrested three foreign nationals and seized suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of more than P54 million, from a grounded yacht off Siargao Island, authorities reported Thursday.

The Surigao del Norte Police said concerned residents of Daku Island in General Luna town found sealed packages containing illegal drugs washed ashore and floating at sea on Christmas Eve.

A joint operation recovered eight bricks of suspected shabu weighing about 8 kg., valued at P54.4 million, and 10 grams of high-grade marijuana.

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Residents linked the shabu in siargao to a yacht that ran aground near the island on Dec. 7. The three foreigners aboard were rescued, but a local boatman later told police he saw them burn the vessel, causing the drug bricks to scatter.

“The holiday season is not a safe window for illegal drug activities. Our operations remain active and relentless,” said provincial police director, Col. Warren Dablo.

The arrested individuals were a 30-year-old Canadian and two Hungarian nationals, aged 53 and 58. They are now in police custody in General Luna. (PNA)

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