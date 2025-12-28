Faces of Cebu 2025: Stories, leaders, and survivors of the year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From natural disasters and governance challenges to topnotch examination performance and community advocacy, riveting narratives shaped Cebu’s public sphere and political discourse in 2025.

The year tested leadership, exposed systemic cracks, and elevated voices—some expected, others not—that helped define what it meant to be Cebuano in turbulent times.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Mary Khem Cabagte sings for national audience

Events thrust several local figures into the spotlight. And the plot twists made them part of the province’s defining headlines.

In this edition, CDN Digital looks back on the year’s most remarkable Faces of Cebu.

Pamela Baricuatro: First‑time governor faces twin calamities

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro broke her predecessor’s longtime grip on the Cebu Provincial Capitol. | Cebu Province Photo

Pamela S. Baricuatro won a landslide victory in the May 2025 elections. She captured one of the largest mandates in Cebu’s political history, succeeding former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia from the long‑dominant Garcia political clan.

Baricuatro’s administration wasted little time charting its own agenda.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Human rights lawyer Kristian Lora fights for faith in justice

Early in her tenure, she pledged a transparent and inclusive government. She advocated for a Freedom of Information ordinance, participatory budgeting, and a standalone disaster response department.

Baricuatro’s election was also one of many firsts: It was her first elective position, and her first plunge into the unforgiving terrain of politics. Within her first six months in office, she was also put through a baptism by disaster.

The hallmark of her first year was crisis leadership.

In September, a devastating 6.9‑magnitude earthquake struck northern Cebu, followed weeks later by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), putting the neophyte governor’s young administration under intense scrutiny.

Baricuatro’s influence also extended beyond Cebu when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed her chairperson of the Regional Development Council (RDC) for Region 7, the body that steers economic and infrastructure planning for Central Visayas.

Nestor Archival: From councilor to Cebu City mayor

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival promised a locale that is attuned to the realities of the global climate emergency. | CDN Digital Photo by Pia Piquero

Nestor D. Archival Sr. was elected the 29th Mayor of Cebu City in May 2025, succeeding Raymond Alvin Garcia.

A veteran legislator and environmental advocate, Archival’s rise to the city’s top post came with clear ambitions: to make Cebu City “number one again” through reforms in waste management, flood control, traffic, and access to education and healthcare.

FACES OF CEBU: Engineer JR Garcia’s street diner earns Michelin prize

Archival dominated news cycles through his outspokenness on environmental protection, land use, and development projects seen as threats to Cebu’s fragile ecosystems.

Yet the year’s calamities tested his leadership as well.

Under his direction, Cebu City declared a red alert status ahead of typhoon Tino, suspended work to prioritize safety, and coordinated with provincial authorities on evacuation and disaster‑response measures.

Later in the year, Archival expressed support for local initiatives such as a proposed moratorium on new upland developments to mitigate flooding and environmental risk, aligning with broader public discourse on sustainable urban planning.

Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy: Church leadership amid crises

Pope Leo XIV appointed Alberto “Abet” Uy, previously the bishop of Tagbilaran, as archbishop of Cebu after he accepted the resignation of now Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma. | Photo courtesy of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

Moral leadership, meanwhile, found a prominent voice in Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy, the new archbishop of Cebu.

Barely a month into his new assignment, Uy distinguished himself with strong, unapologetic statements against corruption.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Aaron Rey Balbuena Cañete in global basketball

Beyond rhetoric, his organization of anti‑corruption rallies signaled a church willing to walk from the pulpit and onto the streets as it participates in public discourse.

Allan Quirante of QM Builders and the flood control investigation

Engr. Allan Quirante, owner and president of QM Builders, appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on August 19, 2025 for the congressional hearing on allegedly anomalous flood control projects. | Screenshot from Senate of the Philippines Video

Engr. Allan B. Quirante, owner of QM Builders, came under national scrutiny in 2025.

His company’s involvement in flood control projects that became a subject of Senate and national investigations thrust Engr. Allan Quirante into the spotlight. Quirante owns QM Builders, a contracting firm based in Dumanjug, Cebu.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigated flood control projects worth billions, which the government awarded to the firm between 2022 and 2025, after questions arose about their quality and costs.

The Senate summoned several contractors, including Quirante, to a series of hearings inquiring into alleged project anomalies.

Slater Young and the Monterrazas project

Engineer and former celebrity Slater Young became the face that people wanted to hold answerable for flooding in parts of Cebu City. | Contributed Photo

In 2025, engineer and former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young became part of hard news, not entertainment. The devastation Tino wrought in Cebu raised questions about the hillside Monterrazas de Cebu real estate project in Barangay Guadalupe.

Slater is associated with the development as a licensed civil engineer. He faced intense scrutiny from a public that wondered whether the project complied with environmental and geohazard standards.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) even launched a review of the project. It reviewed its compliance with Environmental Compliance Certificate conditions. These include drainage, slope protection, runoff management, and potential impacts on nearby tributaries.

By December, the DENR had filed a criminal case against the company behind Monterrazas for alleged violations of the Revised Forestry Code, signaling the enforcement escalation.

Slater Young kept mum on the controversy.

Engr. JR Garcia: Co-owner of Michelin-certified Esmen Carinderia

Engr. JR Garcia left a career to take his place in a family business. | Contributed, CDN Photo by Airam Limatog

The year wasn’t all about politics and crisis. It also saw Cebu’s culinary heritage take center stage on the global map.

Engr. JR Garcia, co‑owner of the humble yet iconic Esmen Carinderia in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, was one of those who helped raise the island province’s cultural profile.

His decades‑old eatery, known for its rich linarang soup, earned a Bib Gourmand distinction in the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026. This prestigious recognition highlights outstanding food at reasonable prices and signals global appreciation for local flavors.

Being included in the Michelin Guide brought a surge of diners and international attention to Esmen. It also made Garcia’s story a heartwarming reminder that Cebu’s pride grows not only out of political or economic roots, but also out of deeply cultural ones.

Sports: Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, chair of the Cebu City Sports Commission

Dr. Rhoel Dejaño now leads the Cebu City Sports Commission. During his first few months, he prioritized initiatives aimed at strengthening the city’s paralympics programs. | Contributed Photo

Sports development also figured prominently in Cebu’s 2025 chapter. In February, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño became the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC). Shortly after assuming the post, he initiated a series of programs to expand access to sports and improve athlete welfare.

Early initiatives under his leadership included seminars and orientation programs for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and efforts to strengthen Cebu City’s Paralympics program. These reflected a push toward more participation in organized sports.

The CCSC also launched Cebu City’s first ‘dayon-dayon’ (continuous) volleyball development program. The commission designed the tournament to provide athletes with sustained training opportunities rather than short-term competitions.

Dejaño further introduced sports science and rehabilitation seminars. They focused on injury prevention, athlete recovery, and performance sustainability. The commission rolled out these activities just weeks into his appointment, signaling a shift toward evidence-based and health-centered sports management.

The CCSC initiatives formed part of Cebu City’s broader efforts in 2025 to professionalize sports governance and widen participation across sectors, particularly among grassroots athletes and marginalized groups.

Nico Tejano: Mechanical engineering examination topnotcher

Nico Anthony F. Tejano of the University of Cebu – Main clinched the top spot in the February 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination. | Contributed Photos

In education, Cebu found many reasons to celebrate. The community consistently produced top board exam performers like Engr. Nico Tejano.

Tejano ranked first in the Mechanical Engineering Board Examinations.

His story—marked by grit, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to give his all—became one of the most read features on CDN Digital. It offered readers a moment of collective pride and inspiration.

Quake, Tino survivors: Stories that broke hearts

Delia Punay, 67, a resident of Sitio Binaliw 2, Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City, turns emotional as she recounts her experience at the height of typhoon Tino last November 4. | CDN File Photo

Yet those without prominence—the survivors of the earthquake and tropical storm Tino—became perhaps the most enduring faces of 2025.

Their stories of loss and rebuilding served as stark reminders of what is truly at stake when systems fail and corruption thrives unchecked.

From families that collapsed homes displaced to communities waiting for promised aid, their experiences anchored the year’s biggest stories in human consequence. / with reports from Glendale Rosal, Pia Piquero, Airam Limatog, Lyle Andales