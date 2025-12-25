Sara Duterte declines to say whether she visited Teves in jail

Vice President Sara Duterte refuses to confirm or deny if she visited former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility at Camp Bagong Diwa. — Photos by Niño Jesus Orbeta and Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday declined to say whether she had visited former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Duterte made the pronouncement after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier revealed that she visited Teves at the BJMP facility in Taguig City on October 19.

READ: Jonvic Remulla: VP Sara Duterte visited Teves, not Madriaga, in jail

This came amid allegations that Duterte visited her alleged former aide, Ramil Madriaga, on two separate occasions — supposedly to stop Madriaga from testifying against the vice president after accusing her of ordering him to deliver large sums of money to various individuals on her orders.

READ: Lawyer: Sara Duterte twice tried to stop aide’s testimony

When asked to confirm Remulla’s information, Duterte instead reiterated her previous statement denying her ties to Madriaga.

“We already released statements. If all the accusations have no evidence, then it is just slander. And if it is slander, it is still connected to the 2028 presidential elections,” she added.

When further pressed for details on the reason for her visit to Teves and how frequently she did, Duterte simply responded:

“I have nothing to confirm or deny. If they want to talk, let them talk. All I’m saying is, I don’t know Ramil Madriaga.”

Teves is currently detained at the BJMP facility in Camp Bagong Diwa after being accused of masterminding the assassination of his political rival, former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, in March 2023 — or what is known as the Pamplona Massacre. /das

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