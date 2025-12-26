US lottery player wins $1.8 billion Powerball on Christmas Eve

(FILES) A Powerball is displayed at a newsstand on December 23, 2025 in New York City. A lucky lottery player in the US state of Arkansas has won the $1.8 billion Powerball prize, the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won, the gambling game’s organizer said on December 25, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States — A lucky lottery player in the US state of Arkansas has won the $1.8 billion Powerball prize, the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won, the gambling game’s organizer said on Thursday.

“With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot reached $1.817 billion, making it the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won and the largest Powerball prize this year,” Powerball said in a statement.

READ: Lotto draw results, December 25, 2025

The drawing was held on Christmas Eve.

The winner can claim the full amount in 30 annual payments or opt for a one-off cash payout of $834.9 million before tax.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

READ: Dec. 24: 1 winner in MegaLotto worth P13.8M, GrandLotto purse now P248M

The largest lottery bonanza in history was $2.04 billion, awarded in 2022 to a person who bought their ticket in California.

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