US lottery player wins $1.8 billion Powerball on Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON, United States — A lucky lottery player in the US state of Arkansas has won the $1.8 billion Powerball prize, the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won, the gambling game’s organizer said on Thursday.
“With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot reached $1.817 billion, making it the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won and the largest Powerball prize this year,” Powerball said in a statement.
READ: Lotto draw results, December 25, 2025
The drawing was held on Christmas Eve.
The winner can claim the full amount in 30 annual payments or opt for a one-off cash payout of $834.9 million before tax.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
READ: Dec. 24: 1 winner in MegaLotto worth P13.8M, GrandLotto purse now P248M
The largest lottery bonanza in history was $2.04 billion, awarded in 2022 to a person who bought their ticket in California.
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