Cop, who fired shots in front of minors over firecracker noise, nabbed

MANILA, Philippines — Shots were fired by a rookie policeman in front of three minors over firecracker noise in Parañaque City on Wednesday night. This is according to authorities.

The incident, which caused “fear, shock, and emotional distress” to the minors aged 10, 12, and 15 years old, occurred along Culdesac Road in Sun Valley village, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

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Noise and use of firecrackers

“The incident stemmed from the minors’ noise and use of firecrackers,” the NCRPO said in a statement.

The suspect, whom the NCRPO did not identify, allegedly confronted the children, drew his 9mm pistol issued by Philippine National Police (PNP), and fired shots indiscriminately in front of them.

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Patrolman

The 28-year old patrolman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, Christmas Day.

Seized from the suspect were one PNP-issued firearm with one magazine loaded with three bullets; one empty cartridge case of a 9mm firearm; and a PNP identification card.

The suspect is currently under police custody and will face criminal complaints, while parallel administrative proceedings are set to be initiated in accordance with existing PNP rules and regulations.

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The cop is facing a complaint of grave threats in relation to Republic Act No. 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) and violation of RA No. 11926 (Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms). /das

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