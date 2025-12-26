Cloudy, rainy weekend ahead for Cebu — Pagasa

Inquirer file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu residents could expect cloudy skies with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms over the weekend, the state weather bureau reported.

In their latest bulletin on Friday, December 26, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said the weather was caused by easterlies, or warm and moist winds from the Pacific.

READ: ‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH – Pagasa

Light to moderate winds from the northeast are expected to persist, while coastal water conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate until Monday, December 29.

The Visayas PRSD also forecasted warm to hot temperatures ranging from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

READ: Cebu braces for mostly fair Christmas Day, with isolated rains possible

Visayas forecast

The rest of the Visayas, Palawan, and the Kalayaan Islands will also experience cloudy weather with isolated rains from Friday to Monday due to easterlies.

Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan or northeast monsoon.

READ: Cloudy, rainy Christmas Day forecast for Luzon, Visayas

Weather systems in Ph

Two weather systems are currently affecting the country’s conditions, according to Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De la Cruz – Galicia.

The morning weather update from Pagasa reported rains and cold temperatures in the entire Luzon region, brought by the northeast monsoon.

The weather bureau also raised a gale warning in Northern Luzon, including Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Moderate to rough sea conditions from 2.5 to 4.0 meters are expected in these areas.

“Hindi pa rin advised na pumalaot ang mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dahil maging maalon hanggang sa napakamaalon ang kondisyion ng ating karagatan doon (It is still not advised for small sea vessels to go out to sea as sea conditions in the area remain rough to very rough),” De la Cruz – Galicia said.

READ: Amihan heightens anew, affects Metro Manila, other areas on Christmas Day

Meanwhile, easterlies are causing localized thunderstorms across Visayas and Mindanao.

“Nagdudulot pa rin ito ng localized na pagkidlat at pagkulog anytime of the day (It can still cause localized lightning and thunder at any time of the day),” she said.

No low pressure areas are being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Friday morning.

However, Pagasa still advised the public to stay updated on any changes to the weather.

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