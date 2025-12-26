Firework-related injuries for Christmas season: DOH logs 28 cases

Children light firecrackers at Juan Luna Street in Manila on New Year’s Eve 2023. (Photo by RICHARD A. REYES / Philippine Daily Inquirer [FILE PHOTO])

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The number of people injured by fireworks has climbed to 28, most of whom are 19 years old and below, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

The data came from 62 sentinel hospitals monitored by the agency from December 21, 2025, to 4 a.m. on December 25, 2025.

A total of 19 cases involved victims aged 19 years old and below, with most injuries caused by 5-star, boga, and triangle firecrackers.

The figure is 50 percent lower than the 56 firework-related injuries recorded during the same period last year, the DOH reported.

READ: Two minors hurt by firecrackers in Cebu City on Christmas

Two cases in Cebu City

In Cebu City, two firecracker incidents occurred at 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, December 25.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, shared that an 11-year-old boy from Barangay Punta Princesa was injured by a whistle bomb, while a 10-year-old from Barangay Pasil was hit by a piccolo.

Tumulak added that no major alarms were reported in the city during Christmas day.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Code White

The DOH has raised its Code White alert starting December 16, 2025 until January 4, 2026, to handle the expected surge in firework-related injuries.

The alert ensures that medical personnel in hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care centers, and Rural Health Units are on standby and prepared to respond to any potential emergencies during the holiday season.

READ: Cebu City regulates firecracker sale, use over holiday season

Aside from possible injuries, the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development previously warned that exposure to firecrackers might trigger respiratory problems.

From December 21, 2025 to 4:59 a.m. on December 24, 2025, the DOH logged nine cases of bronchial asthma from ten pilot sites.

Four out of these nine cases were recorded among children aged 9 years old and below.

With the rise of firework-related injuries and non-communicable diseases recorded during the holidays, the agency reminded the public to call the National Emergency Hotline 911 for urgent medical help or to take the patient to the nearest hospital.

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