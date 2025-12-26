LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Before the first storm hits the country next year, the state weather bureau already has a full list of typhoon names ready for use.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), an average of 20 typhoons pass through the country annually due to its location near the Pacific Ocean.
To identify these storms, Pagasa uses four alphabetical lists of names that are rotated every year and reused every four years.
Some names, however, are retired when the typhoon causes severe damages to the country. These include names like “Yolanda,” last used in 2013, and “Ondoy” in 2009.
READ: EXPLAINER: The different categories of tropical cyclones
Typhoon names for 2026
As the new year approaches, Pagasa lists the typhoon names for 2026:
- ADA
- BASYANG
- CALOY
- DOMENG
- ESTER
- FRANCISCO
- GARDO
- HENRY
- INDAY
- JOSIE
- KIYAPO
- LUIS
- MAYMAY
- NENENG
- OBET
- PILANDOK
- QUEENIE
- ROSAL
- SAMUEL
- TOMAS
- UMBERTO
- VENUS
- WALDO
- YAYANG
- ZENY
READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?
Auxiliary typhoon names for 2026
If more than 25 typhoons enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in 2026, the Pagasa has also prepared an extra set of names:
- AGILA
- BAGWIS
- CHITO
- DIEGO
- ELENA
- FELINO
- GUNDING
- HARRIET
- INDANG
- JESSA
Meanwhile, the Pagasa also shared that the prevailing La Niña remains short-lived and will only continue to affect the country until the first quarter of 2026.
READ: From storms to earthquakes: How natural calamities affected Filipinos in 2025
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