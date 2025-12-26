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Celebrations

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino welcomes 2026 with Catwalk Countdown

- December 26, 2025

As Cebu prepares to close the year, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino invites guests to usher in 2026 through Catwalk Countdown, a New Year’s Eve celebration that places fashion and live entertainment at the heart of the experience.

Advance registration for the countdown party is available at https://bit.ly/NewYearsEveParty2026.

 

Admission to the Waterfront countdown party is priced at ₱2,026 nett per person, inclusive of free-flowing drinks canapés, party favors, a photobooth, and a 360 camera. Guests may also avail of the UNO Dinner Buffet, offered separately at ₱2,588 nett per person.

Waterfront

Waterfront
Waterfront

Dinner buffet access does not include entry to the countdown party. Waterfront Cebu is also offering New Year’s Eve room packages with two complimentary passes to the countdown celebration. Rates start at ₱7,288 nett, inclusive of breakfast for two at UNO Restaurant and select hotel privileges.

Waterfront

Advance registration for the Waterfront countdown party is available at https://bit.ly/NewYearsEveParty2026. For room reservations and inquiries, guests may contact (032) 232-6888 local 8005 or email whc.rsvn@waterfronthotels.net.

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