Dagupan City: Christmas Day blast kills 2

Two persons died in an explosion on the evening of Christmas, Dec. 25, 2025 in Dagupan City. (Photo from Dagupan City Government)

MANILA, Philippines — An explosion in Dagupan City on the evening of Christmas Day, December 25 has left two individuals dead.

The incident, which the local government of Dagupan City described as a “very loud explosion,” was reported around 7:49 p.m. on Thursday in Sitio Boquig, Barangay Bacayao Norte in Dagupan City, the city government said.

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The Dagupan City government said the Bureau of Fire Protection-Dagupan immediately responded to the fire caused by the explosion.

Aside from the two fatalities, two other persons were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital, it added in a Facebook post also on Thursday.

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“Two lives were lost this Christmas. This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” said Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez, who went to the area with Vice Mayor Bryan Kua to assess the incident, was quoted as saying in the post.

“Our stance has been clear for a long time. Save lives. Avoid fireworks. Fireworks are no fun if it costs human lives,” she noted.

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“We will intensify law enforcement. There is no compromise on the safety of every Dagupeño. I am very sad,” she added.

The investigation to determine the cause of the incident is ongoing. /apl

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