The Watch Store makes its Cebu debut at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate

The Watch Store has officially made its mark in Cebu with the grand opening of its first outlet at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate, Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City. Known for its stylish and high-quality timepieces, The Watch Store brings both classic and contemporary designs to the city, perfect for holiday gifting—or treating yourself before the year ends.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style and make every second count with The Watch Store.

Renowned watch brands such as Citizen, Bering, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein are now more accessible to Cebuanos. Coinciding with the holiday season, The Watch Store is celebrating its soft opening with up to 40% off on selected watches, available until December 31. The promotion makes it an ideal stop for holiday gifting, year-end shopping, or simply elevating one’s personal style with a timeless accessory.

Beyond the soft opening, customers can look forward to even more excitement as The Watch Store gears up for its Grand Opening next year, promising bigger surprises and exclusive offers that will further enhance the shopping experience.

With its new location at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate, The Watch Store strengthens its presence in Cebu’s growing lifestyle and retail hub, offering shoppers both value and variety in premium timepieces.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style and make every second count with The Watch Store.