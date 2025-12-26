menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Fashion

The Watch Store makes its Cebu debut at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate

By: - December 26, 2025

The Watch Store has officially made its mark in Cebu with the grand opening of its first outlet at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate, Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City. Known for its stylish and high-quality timepieces, The Watch Store brings both classic and contemporary designs to the city, perfect for holiday gifting—or treating yourself before the year ends.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style and make every second count with The Watch Store.

Renowned watch brands such as Citizen, Bering, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein are now more accessible to Cebuanos. Coinciding with the holiday season, The Watch Store is celebrating its soft opening with up to 40% off on selected watches, available until December 31. The promotion makes it an ideal stop for holiday gifting, year-end shopping, or simply elevating one’s personal style with a timeless accessory.

Beyond the soft opening, customers can look forward to even more excitement as The Watch Store gears up for its Grand Opening next year, promising bigger surprises and exclusive offers that will further enhance the shopping experience.

With its new location at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate, The Watch Store strengthens its presence in Cebu’s growing lifestyle and retail hub, offering shoppers both value and variety in premium timepieces.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style and make every second count with The Watch Store.

Read More
BrandRoom Fashion Mallworld

From travel gear to leather accessories: Father’s Day gift ideas at Primer Group stores in Cebu

By:
Fashion Life!

Met Gala guests arrive on carpet in dramatic works of art
Advertorial Fashion

Supporting Filipino lives through everyday wear

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.