Bayan Group slams Marcos’ ‘unrealistic’ Christmas message

Jaime Paglinawan of the progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas | CDN Digital Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Progressive group Bayan Central Visayas has condemned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Christmas message, saying it failed to reflect the lived realities of many Filipinos who reportedly continue to face human rights abuses.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 25, Bayan outlined its criticisms of the current administration.

“President Marcos tells Filipinos to be a ‘source of light and goodness’ this Christmas. But here in Central Visayas, many families are spending the holidays in fear and uncertainty,” part of the statement read.

READ: Marcos: Mark Christmas with gratitude; remember those in need

Farmers and fisherfolk

Bayan cited the situation of farmers in Barangay Bonbon, Aloguinsan, Cebu, who are opposing land-grabbing, land-use conversion, and the continued operation of coal-fired power plants that pose health risks in their community.

Land disputes in the area date back to the 1970s, when a 168-hectare land was awarded to beneficiaries under the national government’s Operation Land Transfer program decreed by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

However, the Gantuangco family has asserted ownership of the land through tax declarations and court actions, leading farmers to resist fencing efforts and report eviction threats over the years.

READ: Fenced Aloguinsan land for sale—lawyer

The group also highlighted the threats to the livelihood and food security of local fisherfolk following reports of large commercial fishing vessels entering legally protected 15-kilometer municipal fishing zones.

They added how the family of Giovanni Gabuli, a fisherman and Cebuano environmental leader, has experienced persistent harassment after speaking out against reclamation projects affecting local communities.

READ: Bayan Central Visayas slams Cebu solons over P55.77B ‘pork barrel’ funds

Economic insecurity

Moreover, Bayan said urban poor communities remain under constant threat of displacement.

“Urban poor communities across Metro Cebu live under constant threat of demolition and eviction, while flood victims continue to wait for adequate compensation and genuine assistance,” the statement read.

Displaced families from recent calamities are also denied the right to return to their homes and instead pushed into unjust relocation schemes, the group added.

They also stressed how many Filipinos experience daily struggles due to economic insecurity.

“Affordable, decent, and secure public housing remains out of reach for many. Workers continue to fight for family living wages, humane working conditions, and regularization.”

READ: Kian delos Santos: Justice still far from complete says Bayan CV

Harassment and militarization

The progressive group Bayan also called out what they described as rampant harassment towards human rights defenders and activists who criticize the government’s “anti-poor and anti-people programs.”

They cited the misuse of terror laws, trumped-up charges, and other threats used to subdue critics.

“Marginalized sectors resisting these anti-people policies and environmental plunder are relentlessly threatened by the sustained presence of military forces in both rural and urban communities,” they said.

As of June 2025, the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines has recorded 696 political prisoners in various detention centers across the country.

READ: Cebu solons received P83-B ‘new pork barrel’ funds from DPWH — PCIJ

Bayan Group calls for solidarity

In response to the President’s message, Bayan called for collective action to help uphold human rights.

“In these conditions, being a ‘source of light’ cannot just mean smiling and giving gifts. It must mean standing with farmers and fishers defending their land and livelihood, urban poor families demanding secure homes, workers fighting for dignity at work, and communities resisting attacks on their rights,” it added.

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