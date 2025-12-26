Ex-PNP chief Torre sworn in as new MMDA general manager

Nicolas Torre takes oath as MMDA general manager. | Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Nicolas Torre III, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, was sworn in on Friday as the new general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The oath-taking took place at the office of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, according to a video shared to Palace reporters by the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES).

Torre’s MMDA appointment was announced last week, a few months after he was removed as PNP chief for refusing to comply with a National Police Commission order to reverse the reassignment of senior police officials.

The MMDA is tasked with planning, supervising, regulating, and implementing policies, programs, and projects that address metro-wide concerns in coordination with local government units in Metro Manila.

Torre is the first alumnus of the Philippine National Police Academy to lead the PNP, belonging to the “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1993.

A career police officer with over three decades of service, Torre has held key positions in the PNP, including chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), where he oversaw high-profile operations and cases.

READ: Marcos appoints ex-PNP chief Torre as new MMDA general manager

He is credited with the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City and managing the turnover of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court.

Torre previously led the Davao region police, the Western Samar Provincial Police Office, and the police stations in Batangas City and Mabalacat.

Torre’s career also includes leadership roles in intelligence and field operations, including stints in the Central Luzon and Mimaropa police. (PNA)

READ: Torre tells supporters: Don’t pity me, pity victims of constant floods

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