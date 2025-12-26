South Korea prosecutors request 10-year term for ex-president

South Korea’s former impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol (center) arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors, in Seoul on July 9, 2025. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP)

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean prosecutors on Friday sought a 10-year prison sentence for ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, for offences linked to his attempt to impose martial law last year.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea for the first time in more than four decades on December 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

READ: South Korea: New President Lee takes power after sweeping election win

Since being removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court, he has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term on Friday for charges including obstruction of justice, after Yoon allegedly excluded cabinet members from a martial law meeting and in January blocked investigators from detaining him.

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case next month, according to Yonhap news agency.

READ: How divided is South Korea a year after martial law fiasco?

Yoon said this month his decision to declare martial law had been justified in the fight against “pro-China, pro–North Korea, and traitorous activities”.

His three other trials include allegations of leading an insurrection, for which he could face the death penalty if found guilty.

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