Sinulog and Asean meet: PRO-7 to deploy additional personnel, assets

Sinulog 2019 organizers and volunteers including policemen are covered by an insurance according to Sinulog Foundation Inc., executive committee chair Dave Tumulak. / CDN FILE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said it will deploy additional police personnel and mobility assets in the coming weeks to secure the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City while also preparing for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings scheduled in Bohol early next year.

Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, PRO-7 Regional Director, said the security deployment would be carried out in phases to ensure that both major events are adequately covered without overstretching police resources.

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Phased deployment for Sinulog

For Sinulog, PRO-7 plans to augment up to 1,100 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, with 290 officers already identified for early deployment, while the rest will arrive in batches.

These personnel will be sourced from Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region, with transport arrangements primarily through sea travel coordinated with government maritime agencies.

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Police said commercial sea transport would be used if government vessels would be unavailable.

PRO-7 will also roll out additional mobility assets to support security operations during the festivities.

A total of 47 mobile patrol units requested from Camp Crame are now on hand, including 20 patrol cars and 10 motorcycles to be assigned to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

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Police said the vehicles would be intended to enhance visibility, patrol coverage, and response time during peak Sinulog activities.

Maranan said the phased deployment would be necessary as PRO-7 would simultaneously be tasked with securing ASEAN-related meetings in Bohol, where delegates would be expected to begin arriving by mid-January 2026.

He said police planners were carefully managing personnel and equipment to meet the security requirements of both the Sinulog Festival and the international meetings.

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Heightened alert status

To support the dual security operations, PRO-7 has directed all police units in Central Visayas to maintain full personnel readiness throughout the holiday season.

The heightened alert status, Maranan said, would remain in effect until the conclusion of both the Sinulog Festival and the ASEAN meetings.

The security preparations were outlined during the inauguration of the CCPO Command Center at Camp Sotero Cabahug, which PRO-7 said will serve as a central hub for coordination during daily police operations and large-scale security deployments.

Maranan said the planned deployments were aimed at ensuring public safety amid the expected influx of festivalgoers and international delegates, with police efforts focused on prevention, visibility, and rapid response.

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