‘Two-in-one blessing’: Cebuano couple welcomes baby boy on wedding day

A Cebuano couple welcomes their baby boy on their wedding day. | Contributed photo by Meralie Dutosme

CONSOLACION, Cebu — “Even the most unexpected moments can become beautiful stories to cherish forever,” shared the Cebuano couple who welcomed their baby boy on their wedding day.

December 20 marked a truly special day for the newlyweds Meralie Dutosme and Brillmont Tampus, as their newborn son became part of a day they had always dreamed about.

Birth inside the hotel

Eleven hours before their planned wedding, Meralie suddenly went into labor, giving birth to a baby boy inside the hotel restroom where they were staying for their pre-wedding preparations.

“I gave birth in our hotel room, inside the restroom. I was alone, and there was no one who assisted me during the delivery,” Meralie recalled.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care for both herself and the baby.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the couple decided to push through with their wedding, turning the day into a “two-in-one blessing.”

READ: Wedding in Dalaguete gets unexpected twist

Wedding at the hospital chapel

What was supposed to be a serene ceremony at a church in Maguikay, Mandaue City, became an intimate and meaningful celebration at the hospital chapel.

Meralie and Brillmont Tampus walked down the aisle of their hospital chapel wedding, surrounded by family and friends, celebrating this milestone despite the change of plans. | Contributed photo

Clad in her wedding gown and connected to a dextrose line, Meralie walked down the aisle as friends, sponsors, and loved ones adjusted to the last-minute changes.

“My dream bridal car turned into a wheelchair, my beautiful sandals became Crocs, and I walked through hospital hallways instead of the church aisle — all while wearing my wedding gown,” she said.

It was a collective effort — from those who helped rush her from the restroom to the ER to the sudden changes in the wedding ceremony. The couple expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the day possible.

“What started as chaos and uncertainty turned into a day full of love, joy, and miracles,” they said.

Reflecting on this unexpected turn of events, the couple added, “We are overjoyed to welcome our baby boy on our wedding day, and this experience reminded us that with God, nothing is impossible.”

READ: Bride-to-be goes missing days before wedding in QC