Cebu buy-busts: 5 nabbed, P2.16-M shabu seized on Christmas Day

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu seized more than P2.16 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested five individuals in separate buy-bust drug operations carried out across the province on Christmas Day, December 25.

As of Friday, December 26, all five suspects remain under police custody. They will face drug-related charges corresponding to the circumstances of their respective arrests.

Talisay City operation

In Talisay City, a buy-bust operation was conducted at around 2:25 p.m. in Sitio Gawad Kalinga, Barangay Lawaan II. It led to the arrest of a 36-year-old construction worker from Sitio Rose Ville, Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, Cebu.

Operatives seized about 315 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,142,000. They also recovered the marked buy-bust money, boodle money, and a sling bag believed to have been used to conceal the illegal drugs.

Police said the illegal drugs were allegedly intended for distribution within nearby communities.

They also identified the suspect as a high-value individual (HVI).

The seized items were submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination. Meanwhile, the suspect is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station. He will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Separate arrests in Argao

Two more suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Argao town on the same day.

At around 7:25 p.m. in Barangay Talaytay, police arrested a 26-year-old man. They confiscated eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing about one gram, with an estimated value of P6,800, along with the P500 buy-bust money.

Later, at about 9:05 p.m. in Barangay Jampang, a 28-year-old man was arrested after police recovered 21 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about two grams, valued at P13,600, and another P500 buy-bust bill.

Both suspects are currently detained at the Argao Municipal Police Station. They are facing charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized illegal drugs were also turned over to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Asturias pot session raid

Earlier that day, at around 3:48 a.m., police in Asturias responded to a reported pot session in Barangay Poblacion. The operation resulted in the arrest of two men.

Authorities recovered sachets containing suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia during the operation.

The suspects were arrested for alleged possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. They were brought to the Asturias Municipal Police Station for detention and documentation.

Charges prepared

Police said all confiscated suspected illegal drugs from the three areas were submitted for laboratory analysis and will form part of the evidence in court.

Authorities added that the Christmas Day operations were part of continuing efforts to curb illegal drug activities across Cebu province, with investigations ongoing as cases are prepared for filing before the appropriate courts.

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