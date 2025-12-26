DOH reports 127 holiday chronic disease cases, 451 mental health calls

Smog blankets Rizal Park and nearby roads, including Roxas Boulevard, Finance Road, and T.M. Kalaw Avenue in Manila, following a fireworks display on Jan. 1, 2025. The Department of Health reported on Friday (Dec. 26, 2025) a total of 16 cases of bronchial asthma, 81 cases of acute stroke (brain attack), and 30 cases of acute coronary syndrome (heart attack) recorded from Dec. 21 to 26, 2025. | PNA photo by Avito Dalan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, December 26, reported a total of 27 cases of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which the agency monitored since the holiday period started.

Latest surveillance data from DOH reported that acute stroke (brain attack) recorded the highest number at 81 cases. It is followed by 30 cases of acute coronary syndrome (heart attack) and 16 cases of bronchial asthma.

The DOH noted that stroke and heart attack were more common among males, while bronchial asthma occurred more frequently among females.

Health officials reminded the public that unhealthy food choices, physical inactivity, and colder temperatures during the holidays may trigger acute cardiovascular conditions.

The agency reiterated its call for moderation in food intake, avoidance of smoking and alcohol, and immediate medical consultation when warning signs appear.

READ: DOH warning: Holiday-related heart attacks, strokes on the rise

Mental Health

Meanwhile, the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) logged 451 calls to its Hotline 1553, with the peak volume recorded on Dec. 23.

Most callers were young adults aged 18 to 30 years old, and females comprised the majority.

The leading reasons for seeking help included anxiety and depressive symptoms, love or relationship concerns, and family-related problems, according to the NCMH.

The DOH urged the public to prioritize mental well-being amid holiday stressors and to seek professional support when needed.

The agency said its mental health hotlines remain available to provide immediate psychological first aid and referral services. (PNA)

READ: DOH: Number of firework-related injuries now 28; victims mostly minors

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