Rossana Fajardo’s ICI role meant to be ‘temporary’ — Malacañang

Rossana Fajardo resigns from the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) on Friday, December 26, 2025. | Photo from SGV & Co./Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rossana Fajardo’s role as commissioner in the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) was always meant to be “temporary,” according to the Malacañang’s press statement on Friday, December 26.

Fajardo’s resignation followed just weeks after ICI’s first commissioner stepped down. This leaves ex-Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as the body’s sole commissioner.

READ: ICI: Another commissioner resigns

In a statement, Press Secretary Dave Gomez explained that Rossana Fajardo was brought into the ICI to closely review the money linked to the projects under investigation and help trace where public funds went, which he said “is now finished.”

“Her role was always meant to be temporary and focused only on this mandate,” said Gomez.

“As the Commission continues its work in the coming months, the focus is now on final reports and the proper handover of documents to offices like the Office of the Ombudsman for the next steps,” he added.

READ: ICI wraps up flood control mess probe as 2 of 3 commissioners step down

Gomez said Rossana Fajardo’s full findings will form part of the ICI’s recommendations to the Ombudsman and will then be turned over to the proper government offices, including the Commission on Audit.

READ: Get to know Rossana Fajardo, member of Marcos’ flood probe team

Gomez then expressed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thanks to Rossana Fajardo for her service.

The ICI was created on September 15 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 94 following reports and investigations into alleged anomalies in the country’s flood-control projects.

Under Section 10, the ICI could also be abolished “upon the accomplishment of the purposes for which it was created or unless sooner dissolved by the President.” /das

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