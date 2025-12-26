Santisima, Peña make weight for WBO Inter-Continental bout

Jeo Santisima (right) and Angelo Peña (left) engage in a staredown after their weigh-in. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran ring warrior Jeo “Santino” Santisima is all set for a tough assignment in Bern, Switzerland, after passing the official weigh-in on Thursday, December 25 (December 26, Manila time).

Santisima is slated to face the undefeated Dominican prospect Angelo Peña for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super featherweight title, slated on December 26 (December 27 Manila time).

READ: Jeo Santisima gets title shot vs. unbeaten Peña in Switzerland

Both fighters tipped the scales at 129 pounds. Accompanying the Cebu-based Santisima of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym is renowned trainer Michael Domingo, known for developing world champions.

The 29-year-old pride of Aroroy, Masbate, will take on Peña, a 31-year-old Dominican now fighting out of Switzerland.

Santisima in strong form

Santisima enters the bout having won four of his last five fights. He captured the WBC Asian Continental super featherweight title in Masbate in 2024. He is also coming off a sixth-round technical knockout of Narumi Yukawa in Shizuoka, Japan.

Peña, meanwhile, sports an impressive 12–0 record with seven knockouts. He nabbed the WBO Inter-Continental crown last April after stopping Karim Guerfi in the fourth round in Bern.

READ: Eumir Marcial wins boxing’s lone gold at SEA Games 2025

Santisima will be the first Filipino opponent on Peña’s professional résumé.

The former IBO Continental super featherweight champion has not fought outside Europe, with his lone fight outside Switzerland happening in Germany in 2022.

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