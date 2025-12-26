Alleged gunman in Christmas Day shooting in Sawang Calero arrested

The alleged gunman of a shooting incident that ensued in Sitio Buwaran, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, on Christmas Day, December 25 | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu arrested the alleged gunman involved in a fatal shooting inside a residential house in Sitio Buwaran, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, on Christmas morning, while the second suspect remains at large.

Based on the initial police report, the shooting occurred at around 8:27 a.m., December 25, when the two male victims, aged 36 and 40, were inside their home in Block 7B, Sitio Buwaran.

Police said the victims, half-brothers on their mother’s side, had a prior history of conflict with the two suspects, who are related to each other as uncle and nephew.

Investigators said the suspects, who are both residents of the same area, allegedly entered the victims’ house and went up to the second floor.

During the confrontation, the younger suspect reportedly shouted an instruction to shoot. This prompted the older suspect to fire several shots at the victims.

Both victims were found unconscious inside the house and were later declared dead due to gunshot wounds.

Autopsy results are still pending to determine the number and location of the gunshot injuries.

READ: 2 security guards shot dead in QC on Christmas Eve

Gunman arrested

In an interview on Friday, December 26, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) officer-in-charge Police Colonel George Ylanan said the cops immediately identified the suspects due to eyewitness accounts and their proximity to the victims.

Ylanan said a hot pursuit operation led to the arrest of the gunman — aged in his 40s — within four hours at a relative’s residence in Barangay Ermita. The firearm used in the shooting was also recovered during the arrest.

Police confirmed that the arrested suspect had been recently released from detention after serving time for a drug-related offense.

Long-standing family dispute eyed as motive

Police Lieutenant Jason M. Aparici of Sawang Calero Police Station said investigators are looking into a long-standing grudge between the families as the possible motive.

Aparici said initial accounts indicated that years earlier, a violent altercation had already occurred between the parties, and that threats were allegedly made after one of the victims was released from jail.

“According sa family sa victim, long time ago, years na ang nilabay, naa nay altercation silang duha. Ang iyahang biktima is napriso, and after pila ka years, nagakawas na siya sa prisohan, ningbanta na ang suspect nga kung makagawas siya sa prisohan, pusilon siya,” Aparici said.

While there was reportedly a brief struggle over the firearm inside the house, Aparici said the intention to kill was already present when the suspects entered the residence.

Witness accounts, police backtracking

Ylanan said witnesses, including the live-in partner of one suspect, provided immediate information to responding officers, allowing police to quickly identify the suspects.

Police also used social media backtracking and flash alarms to circulate the suspects’ images to all Cebu City police units, preventing them from leaving the city.

“Gitabangan ang Station 6 sa atoang CIDU [Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit], backtrack sila sa mga social media, nakita nato ang ilahang mga nawng didto. Gi-flash alarm dayon nato ang ilahang mga nawng sa all units para dili makagawas og Cebu City,” Ylanan said.

READ: Cebu buy-busts: 5 nabbed, P2.16-M shabu seized on Christmas Day

Second suspect still at large

The nephew — aged in his 20s — remains the subject of a hot pursuit operation, police said.

As of this writing, police said that they are continuing to verify witness statements, review CCTV footage, and determine the full extent of the nephew’s involvement in the Christmas Day shooting.

Charges to be filed

Authorities said the arrested suspect will face two counts of murder and charges for illegal possession of firearms.

Police added that the firearm recovered will undergo ballistic examination, while the arrested suspect is set to undergo drug testing as part of the investigation.

Investigators also noted that they are examining the suspects’ prior records to check for possible involvement in other killings or serious crimes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they work to locate the second suspect and complete the case build-up for court filing.

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