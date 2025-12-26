PRO-7 recorded no incidents during Misa de Gallo, Christmas Eve Masses

The Cebuano faithful gathered at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral for the annual Misa de Gallo. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) recorded no security incidents during the nine-day Misa de Gallo and Christmas Eve Masses.

In a statement, PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said that all police units were placed on full alert, with 100 percent personnel readiness across the region on Christmas Eve.

More than 10,000 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel were deployed and on standby to respond to any potential threats during the holiday period, according to Maranan.

READ: Police visibility intensified across C. Visayas for Christmas

Zero incidents during church activities

Police recorded no untoward incidents inside churches during the Misa de Gallo and Christmas Eve Masses across Central Visayas.

Maranan said that police presence around churches remained steady throughout the observances.

“As of now, we have not monitored any possible threat that could disrupt the peaceful celebration of Christmas in the region,” he added.

Ports, terminals calm

PRO-7 also reported a generally calm situation at ports and public transport terminals during Christmas Eve.

According to Maranan, passenger volume had eased as many travelers had already returned to their home provinces earlier in the season.

Police assistance desks remained in place along major roads and transport hubs to assist motorists and commuters.

Currently, police recorded no security concerns at terminals.

READ: PNP: Christmas generally peaceful; public safety ops continue

Firecracker inspections conducted

Maranan said he personally inspected firecracker selling zones and retail outlets to check compliance with permit requirements.

Police found no prohibited firecrackers during the inspections.

Authorities reiterated that only firecrackers allowed under Republic Act 7183 (an act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices) may be sold and used.

Warning vs. indiscriminate firing

Maranan reminded the public and uniformed personnel that indiscriminate firing is prohibited and punishable by law. He warned that misuse of firearms poses a serious danger to the public.

“Napakadelikado ang indiscriminate firing. Maaari kayong makapanakit o makapatay, at may kaukulang pagkakakulong ang paggamit ng baril lalo na sa pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon,” he said.

Full alert status will remain in effect throughout the remainder of the holiday season as police continue security operations across Central Visayas.

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