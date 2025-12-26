Llover to defend OPBF title in Japan; Casimero returns after 1-year ban
CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated bantamweight prospect Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover and former three-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero will take center stage on Saturday, December 27, in a Kameda Promotions–backed fight card at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.
Llover is set to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title against China’s Ayati Sailike in the co-main event of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title clash between Felix Alvarado and Masamichi Yabuki.
READ: Kenneth Llover nears world title shot, stops former champ
Both fighters made weight during Friday’s official weigh-in for their 10-round bout, with Llover tipping the scales at the bantamweight limit of 118 pounds, while Sailike came in at 116.5 pounds.
This will be Llover’s third campaign in Japan after he, along with manager Gerry Peñalosa, sealed a promotional deal earlier this year with Koki Kameda of Kameda Promotions.
The 22-year-old Llover, currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF world bantamweight rankings, will put his unbeaten 16–0 record, including 11 knockouts, on the line. Sailike enters the bout with a 12–9–3 record and 5 knockouts.
A victory over Sailike is expected to boost Llover’s standing in the world rankings and further strengthen his chances of securing a world title opportunity next year.
READ: Kenneth Llover wrests OPBF title with stunning 1st-round TKO vs. Kurihara
Casimero ends Japan suspension
Meanwhile, Casimero will make his return to the Japanese ring after serving a one-year suspension handed down by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) in October 2024. He is scheduled for a non-title, eight-round bout against hometown favorite Tom Mizokoshi in the undercard.
Casimero was barred from fighting in Japan after coming in overweight for his bout against Saul Sanchez in Yokohama, a violation that went against JBC regulations and resulted in his suspension.
READ: Casimero absorbs stinging UD loss to Kameda
The former three-division world champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to fellow Japanese fighter Kyonosuke Kameda last October 25 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
This time, Casimero looks to get back on track against Mizokoshi, who carries an 11–5–2 record with five knockouts.
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