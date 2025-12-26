Llover to defend OPBF title in Japan; Casimero returns after 1-year ban

Kenneth Llover (R) and Ayati Sailike (L) during the weigh-in | Screen grab from Gerry Penalosa’s Facebook video.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated bantamweight prospect Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover and former three-division world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero will take center stage on Saturday, December 27, in a Kameda Promotions–backed fight card at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

Llover is set to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title against China’s Ayati Sailike in the co-main event of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title clash between Felix Alvarado and Masamichi Yabuki.

READ: Kenneth Llover nears world title shot, stops former champ

Both fighters made weight during Friday’s official weigh-in for their 10-round bout, with Llover tipping the scales at the bantamweight limit of 118 pounds, while Sailike came in at 116.5 pounds.

This will be Llover’s third campaign in Japan after he, along with manager Gerry Peñalosa, sealed a promotional deal earlier this year with Koki Kameda of Kameda Promotions.

The 22-year-old Llover, currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF world bantamweight rankings, will put his unbeaten 16–0 record, including 11 knockouts, on the line. Sailike enters the bout with a 12–9–3 record and 5 knockouts.

A victory over Sailike is expected to boost Llover’s standing in the world rankings and further strengthen his chances of securing a world title opportunity next year.

READ: Kenneth Llover wrests OPBF title with stunning 1st-round TKO vs. Kurihara

John Riel Casimero (L) and Tom Mizokoshi (R) | Screen grab from Casimero’s YouTube video

Casimero ends Japan suspension

Meanwhile, Casimero will make his return to the Japanese ring after serving a one-year suspension handed down by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) in October 2024. He is scheduled for a non-title, eight-round bout against hometown favorite Tom Mizokoshi in the undercard.

Casimero was barred from fighting in Japan after coming in overweight for his bout against Saul Sanchez in Yokohama, a violation that went against JBC regulations and resulted in his suspension.

READ: Casimero absorbs stinging UD loss to Kameda

The former three-division world champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to fellow Japanese fighter Kyonosuke Kameda last October 25 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

This time, Casimero looks to get back on track against Mizokoshi, who carries an 11–5–2 record with five knockouts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP