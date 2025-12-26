Taliman, Cabulao fulfill last dance wish as CESAFI champions

PJ Taliman (left) and Karl Hyden Cabulao (right). | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers added another title to their already storied legacy after securing their 17th CESAFI men’s basketball championship and completing a rare four-peat.

Behind the latest title, however, were two players driven by different journeys but united by the same goal: to exit their collegiate careers as champions.

Team captain PJ Taliman, a veteran yearning for a graceful send-off in his final playing year, and Karl Hyden Cabulao, a one-and-done transferee determined to finish his collegiate career on top, made UV’s 17th title and four-peat run even more memorable.

Taliman and Cabulao arguably enjoyed the most fulfilling seasons of their collegiate careers, capping them with a hard-earned four-peat sealed in a thrilling Game 3 victory, 85–77, over the relentless University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on December 13 at the Cebu Coliseum.

For Taliman, anything short of a championship would have felt like an unfinished story. A loss in the Finals would have been a painful ending to a career already defined by titles.

The only ending he imagined was hoisting the CESAFI trophy once more.

That made UV’s three-game Finals victory over UC even more satisfying.

“Fulfilling kaayo kay last year na nako karon, labi na nakuha pa gyud ang four-peat,” said Taliman, a native of Surigao.

(It’s very fulfilling because this is my final year, especially since we were able to get the four-peat.)

“Lisod kaayo among kaagi karon nga season. Napildi mi ug kaduha sa mga contender nga teams, pero naka-recover ra mi.”

(This season was very difficult. We lost twice to contender teams, but we were able to recover.)

READ: Cesafi season 25: UV Green Lancers claim historic 17th title

Final-year request

Taliman took over the role of team captain from Jim Paul Amistoso, following in the footsteps of leaders such as Ted Saga, all of whom guided UV to championships. His journey was anything but instant success, having started as a Team B player in 2019 before becoming a crucial part of UV’s title tradition.

The road to a four-peat was far from smooth. UV navigated a tightly scheduled new double round-robin format, faced opponents who had grown more familiar and confident, and suffered two elimination-round losses to title contenders. The season was also disrupted by unforeseen calamities.

Amid all this, Taliman made one heartfelt request to his teammates—to help him end his collegiate career the right way.

“Ako sila gihangyo nga tagaan ko nila ug good exit kay graduating na ko,” Taliman shared.

(I asked them to give me a good exit because I’m already graduating.)

“Nihangyo ko nga maka-four-peat mi, para pud ni coach nga wala pa naka-four-peat.”

(I asked that we complete the four-peat, also for our coach, who hadn’t achieved a four-peat yet.)

“Grabe gyud akong paningkamot. Extra work bisan human sa practice kay last year na nako ni.”

(I really pushed myself. I did extra work even after practice because this is my final year.)

Taliman plans to focus on completing his studies before deciding on his next step in basketball beyond CESAFI.

Statistically, his impact was undeniable. He finished among the Top 10 players of the season with 30.3 statistical points based on SBP Region 7 data, averaging 8.14 points, 5.43 rebounds, 1.29 assists, 1.14 steals, and 0.29 blocks per game. He also contributed 11 points in the deciding Game 3 of the Finals.

READ: Cesafi: UV, Benedicto set for fiery Final Four showdown

One-and-done champion

For Cabulao, transferring to UV was a calculated gamble in his final year of eligibility.

The former University of San Jose–Recoletos Jaguar had to sit out one season due to CESAFI residency rules before finally suiting up in Season 25. Coming from a struggling Jaguars team that finished third the previous year, Cabulao entered a program deeply rooted in championship culture.

He knew the challenge—and embraced it.

“Pasalamat ko sa Ginuo kay gihatag niya ang championship,” Cabulao said.

(I am thankful to God because He gave us the championship.)

“Part pa gyud ko sa naka-four-peat nga team. Last dance na nako ni, ug nakuha gyud nako nga ma-champion.”

(I was even part of a four-peat team. This is my last dance, and I was able to become a champion.)

Cabulao finished No. 21 in the SBP Top 50 collegiate players list, averaging 6.43 points, 4.43 rebounds, 0.79 assists, 0.21 steals, and 0.36 blocks per game. Beyond the numbers, he became a reliable interior presence, battling the league’s top big men and providing physicality in the paint.

“Grabe among gibuhat karon nga season,” he added.

(What we did this season was intense.)

“Sa practice pa lang, taas kaayo ug oras. Sacrifice gyud ug blood, sweat, and tears.”

(Even in practice, the hours were very long. It was truly a sacrifice of blood, sweat, and tears.)

Despite being a one-season player, Cabulao never felt out of place.

“Wala ko na-feel nga pressure,” he said.

(I didn’t feel any pressure.)

“Welcome kaayo ko sa UV. Klaro na kaayo ang system sa offense ug defense, maong dali ra nako nakuha.”

(I felt very welcome at UV. The offensive and defensive systems were very clear, so I picked them up easily.)

Under veteran coach Gary Cortes, Cabulao found the right environment to maximize his final collegiate run.

“Kung kaluy-an sa Ginuo makaduwa ko sa pro league, akong i-grab ang opportunity.”

(If God allows me to play in the pro league, I will grab the opportunity.)

Cabulao now leaves the collegiate ranks with a championship on his résumé, joining fellow UV transferees Winston Bingil and Christian Alilin of the USPF Panthers in the Green Lancers’ four-peat legacy.

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