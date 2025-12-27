Flood control projects: Palace expects more to be jailed in 2026

Malacañang Palace logo. Inquirer file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Friday said more personalities involved in anomalous flood control projects will be “thrown behind bars” in 2026, as the government flood control investigation continues.

Press Secretary Dave Gomez made this statement as he noted that “some quarters” have started referring to the controversial husband-and-wife contractors, Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, as the “new Napoles.”

However, Gomez noted that the Discayas’ unexplained wealth was 10 times higher than Napoles’ and that both spent Christmas in detention.

READ: Another ICI commissioner resigns

READ: ‘Bullied’ security guard kills 2 coworkers in QC

“The flood control investigation does not end on Dec. 25. It’s only been a little over four months,” said Gomez in a message to reporters.

“The Napoles probe took almost a year before people were sent to jail. There will surely be more thrown behind bars in the New Year,” he added.

Gomez, however, said that those personalities involved in the flood control scandal are expected to be jailed by 2026.

READ: Flood control mess: Probe to stand even with Cabral dead

Sarah Discaya was arrested on Dec. 18 on graft and malversation charges filed against her and nine others by the Office of the Ombudsman for a P96.5-million flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, that was fully paid but never actually built.

Meanwhile, Curlee — along with district engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, and Henry Alcantara of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) — remain detained by the Senate especially after it denied their request for holiday furlough.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP