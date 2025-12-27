LPA in January: Pagasa says LPA formation very possible

Pagasa said there is a great possibility that an LPA may form in the first week of January 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) may form inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over Sulu Sea in the first week of January 2026, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

“In the first week of January, there might be a low-pressure area formed with a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the Sulu Sea,” Pagasa weather specialist Charmage Varilla said in the 5 p.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PAR in December

READ: Cloudy, rainy weekend ahead for Cebu — Pagasa

Varilla also noted that if it did not develop into an LPA, it will be a part of the intertropical convergence zone, or the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres.

Meanwhile, Varilla said that no LPAs or tropical cyclones are expected to enter the PAR until the end of 2025.

Varilla also said that northeast monsoon remains to be the prevailing weather system for Luzon on Saturday, bringing overcast skies and rains over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. Apayao, Mainland Cagayan, and Isabela will experience light rains while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms over the rest of Luzon due to the same weather system.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP