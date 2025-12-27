SWS: Marcos trust rating drops; VP Sara Duterte rating improves

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte. —PHOTO: PPA POOL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The net trust rating of President Marcos dropped to -3 in November from +7 in September, while Vice President Sara Duterte’s net trust rating slightly increased to +31 from +25, according to a recent commissioned survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey, commissioned by Stratbase Group, was conducted from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 amid the rising concern over budget insertions and ongoing investigations on flood control projects.

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Survey results

Results of the survey showed Marcos garnered a 38 percent “much trust” rating as against 41 percent who have “little trust” in him, resulting in a -3 net trust rating (much trust minus little trust). This was a decline from the 43 percent “much trust,” 36 percent “little trust,” resulting in the +7 net trust rating he scored in September.

Duterte, on the other hand, posted a 56 percent “much trust” score as against 26 percent who have “little trust” in her, resulting in a +31 net trust rating, correctly rounded. This was a slight improvement over her ratings in September of 53 percent “much trust,” 28 percent “little trust,” resulting in a +25 net trust rating.

Net trust in Marcos declined in all areas, but the President experienced the biggest declines in Metro Manila, where he scored -8 in November from +11 in September, and in Mindanao, where he scored -37 from -21. His net trust was at +18 from +22 in Luzon outside of Manila and -7 from -1 in the Visayas.

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Duterte’s net trust declined in Metro Manila to +2 from +6 in September but improved in Luzon outside of Manila to +12 from +4 and in the Visayas to +43 from +29. It was virtually unchanged in Mindanao to +74 from +75.

The survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide. It had sampling error margins of plus-or-minus 3 percent for national percentages and plus-or-minus 6 percent each for Metro Manila, Luzon outside Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

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