2 to 8 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in early 2026 — Pagasa

Tropical cyclone activity from January to June 2026 is forecast to be relatively low.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Two to eight tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the first half of 2026, the state weather bureau reported.

During the 191st climate forum on December 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast zero to one tropical cyclone per month from January to April.

Tropical cyclone activity is expected to increase in May and June, with one to two expected to develop per month.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026

Rainfall, temperature outlook

Ana Liza Solis, Pagasa Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section Chief, shared that near normal to above normal mean temperatures are expected over most parts of the country in the first half of the year.

Temperatures will gradually warm from March onwards, with the peak warm season occurring from April to May.

READ: LPA in January: Pagasa says LPA formation very possible

Meanwhile, above-normal to near-normal rainfall is expected across most parts of the country in January. Western Luzon, however, may experience below-normal rainfall.

From February to April, most areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are expected to get near-normal rainfall levels. Eastern Mindanao may receive more rain than normal, while northern and western Luzon may experience less rain than usual during these months.

Near-normal amounts of rain may affect most of the country in May, while above normal rainfall is likely in eastern Visayas and eastern Mindanao for the month.

June will see near-normal rainfall conditions throughout the country.

READ: Tropical cyclones: Why are some countries more at risk?

Short-lived La Niña

PAGASA said a weak and short-lived La Niña is currently affecting the tropical Pacific, which is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2026.

It will then transition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions, which means that neither La Niña nor El Niño is prevailing.

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