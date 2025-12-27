Sinulog 2026: Cebu City identifies hazards along parade route

Performers during the street parade of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 in Cebu City. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the Sinulog festival draws near, Cebu City officials have flagged several issues along the parade route, including blocked sidewalks, clogged gutters, and inadequate street lighting.

During a recent inspection, Mayor Nestor Archival noted that gutters in flood-prone areas could overflow during rainfall, which may cause water to pool on the streets.

“Kung makita ninyo ang gutter, naay gipamutang na tubo ug semento mao dili kaagi [ang tubig] (If you look at the gutter, you will see that pipes and cement were placed, blocking the flow of the water),” Archival said during a press conference on Monday.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City prepares early for safer, bigger festival

He added that some sidewalks along the route are also blocked by occupants.

“Daghang problema sa mga tao nga naa gihapon sa sidewalk (We see a lot of problems with many people still occupying the sidewalks),” he said.

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

The mayor also observed the lack of street lights in some areas, which may pose safety risks for performers and spectators.

“There are areas nga walay suga, niya ang mga tao na nag-agi dili [makakita], labi na mga senior citizens (There are areas with poor lighting, making it difficult for the public, especially senior citizens),” he said.

READ: Mayor Archival: End Sinulog 2026 earlier, display fireworks by 7 p.m.

The city government is set to address these concerns before Sinulog activities begin in January 2026.

Considering the BRT

Archival said security will be increased along Osmeña Boulevard, where the parade and “Walk with Jesus” procession pass by and where the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure are located.

READ: Sinulog 2026 full schedule of activities announced in Cebu

He noted that the presence of BRT stations could cause crowding and these may also incur possible damages. Archival said this requires careful logistical planning.

Bleachers will also be relocated from the roadside to the center to improve safety and crowd flow.

Sinulog contingents

Meanwhile, Archival said the number of Sinulog 2026 contingents may reach 40 from the initial 36, quoting data from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

“Naay daghan ni-apply before the deadline, but ila pang gitimbang [kinsay makaapil] (Many applied before the deadline, but the SFI is still evaluating who to accept),” he said.

Despite this, the mayor stressed that organizers are still planning to end the grand parade and finale on January 18, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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