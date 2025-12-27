Pagasa: Amihan, easterlies to trigger light rains across PH

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy and wet weather may persist across the country, as the continued effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, and easterlies are forecast to trigger light rain showers on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

Based on its 4 a.m. forecast released on its website, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) specifically mentioned the following areas in Luzon to have cloudy skies with light rains brought by the amihan:

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Pagasa said the rain showers in these areas will have “no significant impact.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience “isolated rain showers.”

But the weather bureau noted that flash floods or landslides are possible in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao during severe thunderstorms caused by the easterlies, or the warm wind coming from the Pacific Ocean.

According to Pagasa, the entire Visayas and Mindanao, along with Palawan, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers or thunderstorms this Saturday.

No typhoons or low-pressure areas are spotted within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility as of this time.

In a separate weather advisory issued at 5 a.m., Pagasa said “strong to gale-force winds” are forecast in the following seaboards due to the amihan:

Ilocos Norte

Batanes

Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Lal-lo, Baggao, Peñablanca), including Babuyan Islands

The weather bureau advised small vessels in these areas not to venture out, noting that sea conditions there will be “rough to very rough.”

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