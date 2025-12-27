Holiday road crash injuries climb to 263 — DOH

| CDN Digital File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of 263 road crash injuries, including two motorcycle-related deaths, were reported during the Christmas season, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

These cases were recorded from 10 sentinel hospitals in the country from December 21 to 5 a.m. on December 26, 2025.

Of the recorded road crashes, 193 involved motorcycles.

READ: DOH: Don’t drink before driving as holiday road crashes hit over 11,000

The DOH noted that of those involved in the road crashes, 224 were not wearing safety gears like helmets or seat belts. The national government agency also said that 31 of the road crashes were linked to alcohol use.

However, DOH said that this year’s data was seven percent lower compared to the road crash injuries that were reported during the same period last year.

READ: Cops link drunk driving to Cebu City motorcycle theft, Badian road death

Safety reminders

As travel surges during the holiday break, health officials have constantly reminded the public to observe the following road safety practices:

Wear helmets approved by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI);

Use seatbelts for both driver and passenger/s;

Avoid driving when tired or under the influence of alcohol;

Follow the proper speed limit and road signs;

Ensure at least seven to eight hours of sleep before driving; and,

Do not use cellphones while on the road.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Code White

The DOH has placed all of its facilities under Code White from December 16, 2025 to January 4, 2026, in anticipation of a rise in road crashes and firework-related injuries.

The alert ensures hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care centers, and Rural Health Units are required to have medical staff ready to respond to emergencies throughout the holiday season.

In 2024, the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development logged 166 road crash cases from Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center alone.

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