Leyte: Early Saturday morning fire kills mother, 2 kids

File photo

TACLOBAN CITY — Three members of a family, including two children, died after fire razed their home in Barangay District I, Babatngon, Leyte in the early hours of Saturday, December 27.

The report comes from the local fire station and the Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO-8).

Based on initial dispatches from the Babatngon Fire Station, the blaze broke out at around 12:30 a.m. at a house located in Block 70, Lot 7, Channel Ridge View.

Firefighters declared the incident under control at about 2:49 a.m.

The victims were identified as “Marie,” 34, a self-employed resident and mother; and her daughters, “Ella,” 13, and “Mona,” 8.

Authorities said the three were sleeping inside the house when fire started.

PRO-8 reported that the Babatngon Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen at around 2:23 a.m., prompting responding police officers to proceed to the area.

Upon arrival, police confirmed the incident and learned that neighbors attempted to put out the fire but were unable to stop it as the flames quickly spread throughout the house, trapping the occupants inside.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives of PRO-8 arrived at the site at around 4:45 a.m.

The victims were pronounced dead by Dr. Julieta C. Conge, municipal health officer of Babatngon.

Authorities estimated the damage to property at around ₱1.3 million.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the tragedy.

Local authorities reminded residents to observe fire safety measures, especially during the holiday season, when fire frequently occurs.

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