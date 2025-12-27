Sibonga killing: Police probe death of man on Christmas day

A man was discovered lifeless in Barangay Guimbangco-an, a mountain barangay in Sibonga, Cebu, on Christmas Day, December 25. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Sibonga, southern Cebu, are investigating the killing of a man whose body was found in a secluded area of Barangay Guimbangco-an on Christmas Day, December 25.

As of Saturday, December 27, investigators are continuing their work to establish the identity of the assailant and the circumstances surrounding the death.

READ: Sibonga killing: Man dies after he was shot while answering door

Body found in remote area

According to a report from Sibonga Municipal Police Station, officers responded at around 7:48 p.m. on December 25 after being alerted by personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the lifeless body of an adult male in a fetal position in a grassy, mountainous portion of the barangay. Police noted visible blood coming from the victim’s right ear.

Investigators said the body was first discovered earlier, at around 5:50 p.m., by a female resident who was gathering food for her livestock.

After making the discovery, she immediately sought help from nearby residents, who later alerted authorities.

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Police identified the victim as a man of legal age and a resident of Barangay Bahay in Sibonga, Cebu.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) were dispatched to process the area and recovered one spent cartridge case at the scene, raising the possibility that a firearm was used in the killing.

Authorities said further forensic examination will be conducted to determine how the evidence relates to the victim’s death.

Ongoing probe

In an interview on Saturday, December 27, Police Master Sergeant Roland Napiere of Sibonga Municipal Police Station said investigators are still verifying information related to the victim’s background as part of the ongoing case build-up of the Sibong killing.

Napiere said initial records indicate the victim had a previous drug-related case, but stressed that this detail is still under verification and is not being treated as proof of motive.

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He added that police have already reached the victim’s family, who consented to the conduct of a post-mortem examination.

As of Saturday, the victim’s remains are at a funeral home, with an autopsy scheduled today to determine the exact cause of death and help establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Police said follow-up investigation is ongoing, including evidence analysis and backtracking, as authorities work to identify the suspect and establish a possible motive in the Sibonga kiling.

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