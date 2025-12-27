Cagayan: Police seize 100 improvised cannons mostly from minors

Confiscated improvised cannons locally known as “boga”. | RICHARD REYES/MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

TUGUEGARAO CITY, CAGAYAN, Philippines — Two minors were injured in separate firecracker-related incidents during Christmas Eve celebrations in Cagayan province, amid an intensified police effort to seize dangerous and prohibited blasting apparatus used for holiday revelries.

This developed even as authorities have confiscated illegal firecrackers and improvised cannons, locally known as “boga,” in several areas, including Solana, Allacapan, Baggao, Tuguegarao City, Sta. Ana, Sto. Niño, Amulung, Lasam, Piat, Peñablanca, and Iguig.

Police Col. Mardito Anguluan, Cagayan police director, said that among those confiscated were a 1,000-round Judas belt in Solana, various firecrackers in Tuguegarao City, and at least 100 improvised cannons, many of which were seized from minors across the province.

READ: PNP eyes centralized market for selling firecrackers

Police Capt. Sheila Joy Fronda, provincial police information officer, said on Friday that the victims sustained finger injuries in separate incidents in the towns of Solana and Gattaran.

Renewed campaign

Following the incidents, police renewed their call on residents to refrain from lighting firecrackers and instead observe safer alternatives in celebrating the holidays.

Fronda said the injuries occurred despite the implementation of Oplan Tambuli, an information campaign carried out through mobile patrols and village-level information drives aimed at reducing firecracker-related injuries.

The total volume of seized items was still being inventoried on Friday.

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