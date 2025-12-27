Liloan man arrested for punching female cousin on Christmas

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man in Liloan is arrested for allegedly punching a female cousin during a drunken altercation on Christmas night.

According to the Liloan Municipal Police Station, the incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m., December 25, in Purok Kalubian, Barangay Poblacion, following a drinking session involving the suspect and his relatives.

Police identified the suspect as Vince Clark Cañete, 20, a resident of the same area.

Drunken altercation on Christmas night

In an interview on Saturday, December 27, Police Executive Master Sergeant Eutiquio Prosia Jr. of Liloan Municipal Police Station said that the suspect had been drinking with his cousins before the incident.

Prosia said the victim, a woman who is also the suspect’s cousin, was not part of the drinking session but was present at the scene.

According to police, the suspect, already heavily intoxicated, allegedly became aggressive and suddenly punched the victim three times on the head, particularly on the left side.

“Mao may iyahang nakita. Unya hubog na pud kaayo ang suspect. Unya akoang gipangutana ang suspect unsa gyuy hinungdan. Siya man kunoy naa diha mao iyahang napahimungtan. Gisumbag niya ang iyahang ulo katulo,” Prosia said.

Police said the suspect’s intoxicated state was a key factor in the assault.

READ: Drunk man in Liloan, Cebu attacks brother over childhood grudge

Victim seeks medical help, case to proceed

The incident was reported to police at around 11:55 p.m. The man was immediately arrested and brought to the Liloan Police Station for investigation.

The victim sought medical treatment the following day, December 26, at the Rural Health Unit of Liloan. Police confirmed that a medical certificate has since been submitted.

As of December 27, the victim has expressed her intent to pursue a case. This prompted authorities to proceed with the filing of charges.

READ: DOH: 2 deaths, 263 injuries in road crashes from Dec. 21 to 26

Suspect remains in custody

Police said Cañete remains detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Municipal Police Station. They scheduled him to undergo inquest proceedings.

Authorities declined to disclose specific details about the victim’s injuries. However, the Liloan police confirmed that the drunk man will face an assault case under physical injury charges.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP