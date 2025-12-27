Busay SK conveys hope amid hardship in original Christmas song

Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan in Barangay Busay pack relief goods for earthquake survivors in northern Cebu. | Photo courtesy of Sangguniang Kabataan – BUSAY FB page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — When it is darkest, the stars shine brighter, or in Cebuano: “Kung kanus-a pinakangitngit, ang mga tala mas mo-shine.” For the people of Barangay Busay in Cebu City, these lyrics best describe the holiday season after a series of calamities struck the province.

In their community, recovering in time for the holidays was a priority—something the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officers kept in mind as they produced, in the mold of television station IDs, a music video titled “Ikaw ang Star sa Pasko.”

Justine Campo, SK Chairman of Busay, shared how the song served as a reminder for residents to hope despite the hardships they have faced.

“We wanted to express the hope of every Busaynon. It is a message to help them realize that every one of us is a light in our community,” Campo told CDN Digital. “We won’t be brave enough to stand amid these calamities if we don’t have each other.”

READ: After the storm: Broken branches become UP Cebu Christmas tree

He added that the song shows how celebrating the holidays is still possible as they continue to recover from the recent earthquake and typhoons.

“We wanted to bring back the memories of old Christmas,” he said. “We were reminiscing about how everyone was excited to give and receive gifts, where you can feel the tradition and culture of Filipinos during Christmastime.”

The tune that accompanies the video later became the official song of Pasko sa Busay (Christmas in Busay) 2025, an annual barangay Christmas celebration.

READ: Bacayan’s Tino evacuees will spend Christmas in a sports gym

Songwriting

Campo said producing a Christmas song was not part of the youth council’s plans. He only came up with the lyrics after reflecting on their initiatives for the year.

“Nahitabo ra ni siya out of nowhere. One night, I reflected on how I was performing as the SK Chairperson and what our plans are for the future. Niagi sa akong hunahuna: Why not compose a song?” he shared.

(It happened out of nowhere. One night, I reflected on how I was performing as the SK Chairperson and on our plans for the future. Then a thought crossed my mind: Why not compose a song?)

Using modern tools, including generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), he produced the song and published it on social media.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Conserving the youth budget

Campo further explained that the use of AI was due to their lack of resources, considering that it was not a major project of the council.

“Wala mi naka-allocate og budget for this kind of project. So, as much as possible, ma-utilize namo unsay resources nga naa (We didn’t allocate a budget for this kind of project, so as much as possible, we made use of whatever resources we already had),” he said.

“To think nga daghag calamities ang nahitabo, so much better if we use [the budget] for other things na makatabang sa community rather than investing it just for a song,” he added.

(Considering that many calamities had happened, it was better to use the budget for other things that could help the community rather than invest it just for a song.)

READ: 25 Years of Light: M. Lhuillier’s ‘Tree of Hope’ Shines as a Beacon of Cebuano Resilience

Resisting helplessness after calamity

Although the barangay was not severely damaged during the September 30 earthquake, it was still badly hit during the onslaught of typhoon Tino on November 4.

“A lot of major landslides ang nahitabo. Like what happened in [Sitio] Garahe nga dili passable ang highways and roads. Naay mga balay na natabunan sad sa landslides,” Campo said.

(A lot of major landslides happened, like what occurred in Sitio Garahe, where highways and roads became impassable. Some houses were also buried by the landslides.)

READ: MCWD to provide water access to ‘thirsty’ areas in Busay, Apas

In response to these disasters, the Busay SK launched several initiatives to help affected communities.

One of these was the “Busaynon Bayanihan Project,” which was organized after the earthquake in response to the urgent need for assistance in northern Cebu.

Together with other youths in Busay, the elected youth leaders gathered relief goods and essential supplies to donate to survivors, especially those in remote areas.

Youth council’s plans

Campo said that the SK had planned several projects for the year. But the successive disasters that struck the community hindered many of these.

But just like the song they produced, they hope to carry out more of their plans in 2026 to serve the residents of Busay.

“We are hopeful nga next year mas ma-implement na namo ang among mga plano, especially nga gamay na lang ang months nga nabilin sa among term (We are hopeful that next year we will be able to implement our plans, especially since only a few months remain in our term),” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP