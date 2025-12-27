Jimmy Regino, April Boy brother, is dead, family announces

Jimmy Regino of April Boys. | Photo courtesy of Vingo Regino FB

The family of Jimmy Regino, a member of the OPM group April Boys, confirmed that he has died.

His age and cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

The news was confirmed by his brother and fellow bandmate Vingo Regino in a Facebook post on Saturday, Dec. 27.

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“Sa lahat po ng mga fans ng April Boys, pumanaw na po ang kapatid kong si Jimmy. Hindi na po natin maririnig ang boses niya (To all the April Boys fans, my brother Jimmy has passed away. We will no longer hear his voice),” said Vingo in his video message.

“Ang hirap po ng mawalan ka ng minamahal mong kapatid. ‘Yung pinagsamahan po namin naaalala ko hanggang ngayon. Kahapon pa ako umiiyak. Kahapon pa ako malungkot na malungkot. Hindi ko malaman kung ano ang nararamdaman ko ngayon,” Vingo added.

(It’s so hard to lose your beloved sibling. I still remember the times we spent together. I have been crying since yesterday. I’m so very sad. I don’t know what I’m feeling right now.)

Long hospital confinement

Vingo shared that Jimmy had been hospitalized for some time and that they were able to see each other shortly before his death.

“Matagal na siya sa ospital. Parang hinihintay na lang niyang magkita kami bago siya umalis (He had been in the hospital for a long time. It’s like he was just waiting to see us before leaving),” he said in tears. “Isa na namang April Boys ang nawala sa atin (We lost another member of the April Boys).”

Jimmy and Vingo are brothers of OPM icon April Boy Regino, who died in November 2020 at the age of 51.

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The OPM group was formed in 1993 and is known for such songs as “Ganyan Talaga ang Pag-ibig,” “Labs Kita” and “Honey My Love.”

In 1995, April Boy left the group to pursue a solo career, but the group remained active. Following April Boy’s death, his son JC Regino became part of the group.

In 2023, Vingo and Jimmy collaborated with JC on the single “Idolo,” released under GMA Music.