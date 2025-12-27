Talisay man charged after attacking neighbors, police with ice pick

The bladed weapon allegedly used by the suspect during the incident | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man in Talisay City, Cebu, faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly attacked neighbors with an ice pick and later assaulted responding police officers on Christmas Eve.

According to the City of Talisay Police Station, officers responded to a commotion at around 8:20 p.m., December 24, in Barangay Cansojong after receiving a report that a man armed with a bladed weapon was causing alarm in the area.

Escalation of incidents in Talisay ice pick attack

In an interview on Saturday, December 27, Police Corporal Clifford Lerio of the City of Talisay Police Station said the suspect allegedly attempted to stab several individuals earlier in the day, including one woman in the morning, who managed to evade the attack and did not pursue a complaint due to work commitments.

Later that evening, another resident reported that the suspect again threatened her with a bladed weapon, prompting police to respond.

When responding officers, including SWAT personnel, arrived at the scene, Talisay police said the suspect attacked them with an ice pick.

Lerio said one officer was stabbed in the chest area, but the weapon did not penetrate due to the officer’s protective vest, which sustained visible damage.

In order to neutralize the threat, police shot the suspect once, hitting a non-vital part of his leg. The suspect was immediately brought to the Cebu South Medical Center for treatment.

As of Saturday, December 27, police said the suspect remains hospitalized and under guard.

READ: Talisay stabbing suspect surrenders, faces murder rap

Suspect showing signs of distress

Police identified the suspect as Roger Bayonas Ogis, a resident of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

Authorities said the suspect is originally from Bohol and had previously worked as a factory worker in Cebu before losing his job.

Neighbors described the suspect as appearing to be undergoing a nervous breakdown, possibly aggravated by unemployment, lack of food in the past few days, and alleged illegal drug use, which police are also looking into as part of the investigation, according to Lerio.

READ: 14 hurt in Japan after stabbing, liquid spray attack: emergency official

Cases filed

Police confirmed that two cases were filed against the suspect on December 26. One was for grave threats related to the attack on a civilian, and another for direct assault against a person in authority in connection with the attack on the police officer.

Authorities said the suspect’s family has already been contacted, while investigators continue to document earlier incidents linked to the case.

Police stressed that the investigation is ongoing as they consolidate witness accounts and determine whether additional charges may be warranted based on the series of incidents leading up to the confrontation.

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