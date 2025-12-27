Holiday visits to Digong prohibited under ICC rules

Former president Rodrigo Duterte may not have visitors over the holidays in accordance with the rules of the International Criminal Court. | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte, just lke on Christmas Day, will likely have to spend New Year’s Day without family visits because of the holiday visitation rules of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The former leader’s daughter, Veronica, or “Kitty,” said detainees at the ICC facility usually hold informal holiday gatherings among themselves, but she did not say whether her father would join these activities.

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Kitty said she informed her father that family members would not be allowed to visit him during Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, but the former president’s Filipino and foreign supporters both plan to stay close to show their support.

Judicial recess

From December 12 to January 5, the ICC will be on judicial recess. The court also observes December 25 and December 26 as official holidays, further limiting visitation schedules during the Christmas period.

Kitty said her last visit with her father ended with a prayer, noting that while he was not in the best emotional state, he remained strong and composed despite his detention.

Speaking to reporters at a chance interview in Davao City on Thursday, Vice President Sara Duterte said Veronica accompanied their father on Dec. 24, or the day before Christmas, and was able to do a video call with her half-sister after the visit.

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The vice president said that during the gift-giving event she attended in Davao City, she showed their supporters Veronica’s video call with her “to convey the message of former President Rodrigo Duterte to all this Christmas.”

The Vice President went to The Hague in late November to visit her father and discussed the current state of politics in the Philippines.

She again recalled her most recent visit to her father and was thankful for the opportunity to have a one-on-one with him, most times through telephone calls.

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