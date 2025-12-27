PRO-7, security agencies meet to align plans for Sinulog 2026

An inter-agency meeting was held by key security agencies on Friday, December 26, to ensure safety during the annual Sinulog festival. | Photo courtesy of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police and partner agencies convened on Friday, December 26, to align safety and security, traffic, and emergency plans for Sinulog 2026 and the 461st Fiesta Señor.

The inter-agency coordinating meeting was presided over by Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City.

During the meeting, discussions centered on clarifying agency roles, synchronizing personnel deployments, and identifying potential operational gaps ahead of the festivities.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City identifies hazards along parade route

Inter-agency coordination for Sinulog safety

Representatives from the following agencies attended the meeting:

Philippine National Police (PNP)

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Cebu City Government

Sinulog Foundation

Officials from concerned national government agencies, local government units, and other key stakeholders also attended.

Agencies discussed proposed security deployments, contingency planning, traffic and crowd management strategies, emergency response readiness, and intelligence-sharing protocols.

These discussions were aimed at ensuring that measures across agencies are consistent and mutually reinforcing, especially in high-density areas and during major religious processions and festival activities.

Maranan said the coordination meeting forms part of continuing efforts to align plans and address emerging concerns as preparations move forward.

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

“This meeting is part of our continuing efforts to align plans, address emerging concerns, and ensure that all agencies are working in unison. Through sustained coordination and regular engagements, we will make sure that appropriate security measures are fully in place for the safety of devotees, tourists, and the general public during the Sinulog Festival,” Maranan said.

Furthermore, police said coordination will continue through follow-up meetings and technical working groups as timelines firm up.

The objective, officials noted, is to finalize integrated plans early to allow sufficient time for testing, adjustments, and public information campaigns ahead of Sinulog 2026.

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