Animal welfare program gets P10M inaugural funding for 2026

Senator Francis Pangilinan (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s Animal Welfare Supervision and Accreditation Program will get an inaugural P10 million funding under the 2026 national budget to ensure the professionalization of animal welfare enforcement, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said on Saturday.

Pangilinan said in a statement that the bicameral conference committee on the disagreeing provisions in the proposed 2026 national budget was able to set aside funds for the said purpose, which he said will assist legitimate animal welfare organizations that look after rescued and sheltered animals.

The senator is a member of the bicameral conference panel that discussed the proposed 2026 national budget.

READ: Cebu organizations unite to strengthen animal welfare efforts

“This program’s goal is to expand the program that looks after rescued and sheltered animals, while also backing legitimate and functional welfare organizations on the ground,” he said.

According to Pangilinan, the bicameral conference’s decision is the fruit of years of work to strengthen animal welfare protection laws and enforcement.

“We are brought back to the ground by our experiences during policy debates — back to our daily responsibilities rooted in love,” Pangilinan said.

“With proper supervision and accreditation, we can take care of animals, support the legitimate rescuers, and make enforcement fair and consistent,” he added.

Pangilinan says this animal welfare advocacy runs deep in his family as his wife, Megastar Sharon Cuneta, is also a long-time advocate of animal welfare, with several rescued pets taken in by their household over the years.

The senator has also worked with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in improving the law, and Cuneta with Pawssion Project in raising funds for rescues.

Despite existing laws, there have been stories of animals being subjected to cruel treatment and abuse. Just this December 10, local officials from Sadanga town in Mountain Province vowed to file a case against a man who beat to death an American Bully-bred dog, after the camera footage of the incident spread online.

The video depicted a man hitting the dog multiple times with a large wooden stick. The dog tried to run away from the man without retaliation.

Bystanders were also shown in the video turning a blind eye to the beatings despite the dog’s loud whimpering.

In 2023, three men from Angeles City, Pampanga, who slaughtered and cooked a dog were also charged by local officials.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP