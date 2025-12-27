Teachers to DBM, DepEd: Release full incentives before new year

A teacher handles a Grade 2 class at San Francisco Elementary School in Quezon City. | INQUIRER.net file photo by Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) have been urged by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) to ensure the full release of the P20,000 service recognition incentive (SRI) for teachers and education workers before New Year’s Day.

ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo, in a statement of Saturday, said the DepEd and DBM should expedite the implementation of clear guidelines for the issuance of SRIs.

Bernardo emphasized that teachers and education workers have “endured years of stagnant wages, rising prices of basic goods, and increased workload.”

READ: Over 140,000 public school teachers promoted under Marcos admin

“The salary increase has already been reduced, the expected benefits have been suspended and even divided. If the government truly recognizes and values teachers and staff, the salaries and benefits should be humane and decent,” Bernardo said.

‘Teachers made to wait’

“Teachers are again being made to wait and worry over a benefit that has already been authorized by the President. The SRI is meant to provide immediate relief, especially during the holidays, not become another source of anxiety due to bureaucratic delays,” she pointed out.

According to Bernardo, the DepEd should immediately facilitate internal processes to ensure uniform implementation across all regions and divisions.

She added that the DBM must promptly issue the necessary budgetary guidelines and approvals to prevent delays or partial releases.

“The government cannot speak of recognizing teachers’ service while failing to deliver a clearly mandated incentive on time and in full. Any release short of P20,000 or beyond the New Year defeats the purpose of the SRI,” Bernardo said.

Incentive reductions lambasted

The ACT chairperson said the continued delays or reductions in the SRI “will only deepen frustration and demoralization among teachers and education workers, who already shoulder the burden of an underfunded and overstretched public education system.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Administrative Order No. 40 dated Dec. 11, approved the one-time SRI of up to P20,000 for eligible personnel in the Executive branch, including DepEd employees.

READ: Marcos approves service incentive to gov’t employees

Following this, the DepEd previously said that the SRI would be released in parts, beginning with an initial payout this December.

The agency said the first tranche will range from at least P10,000 to P14,500 for each qualified employee. They would distribute the remaining amount once the request for modification of allotments is approved.

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