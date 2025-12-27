Santisima falls short in WBO regional title bid in Switzerland

Angelo Peña (left) and Jeo Santisima during their weigh-in. | Photo from Peña’s Instagram post

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima came up short in his bid to unseat reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super featherweight champion Angelo Peña.

Santisima lost via unanimous decision on December 26 (December 27 Manila time) at the Kursaal in Berne, Switzerland.

All three judges scored the bout in favor of Peña, with Sven Graefe and Valerio Mosca turning in identical 100–90 cards, while Diana Drews Milani had it 98–92.

READ: Santisima, Peña make weight for WBO Inter-Continental bout

Unbeaten Dominican

The victory kept the 31-year-old Dominican prospect unbeaten at 13–0 with seven knockouts, marking a successful defense of his regional crown against his first Filipino opponent.

Santisima, fighting out of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym, absorbed the ninth loss of his career to go with 26 wins, 22 of them by knockout.

The setback closed his 2025 campaign at one win and two defeats.

Despite the lopsided scorecards, Santisima showed grit and resolve against a partisan crowd that backed Peña throughout the contest.

He started brightly, digging uppercuts to the body and pressing the action early, only for Peña to answer back with crisp combinations.

As the rounds progressed, Santisima upped his aggression, firing sharp one-two punches while continuing to push forward.

Peña, however, stayed composed, using calculated counters and clean, well-timed shots to blunt Santisima’s advances.

Peña’s precision became more evident in the middle rounds as he circled the ring to avoid being trapped, even as Santisima managed to sneak in timely uppercuts.

The champion responded in the later stages with sustained combinations that visibly rocked Santisima and shifted full control of the bout in his favor.

By the championship rounds, Peña was clearly dictating the pace, moving forward and peppering Santisima with punches as the Filipino veteran slowed and was forced into the defensive.

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