Cesafi to issue statement on abandoned football championship match

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is expected to release an incident report and official statement regarding the abandoned championship match between the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers held on December 14.

Cesafi football tournament director Francis Ramirez provided limited updates on the case, which stemmed from an altercation that led to the premature conclusion because of the free-for-all that erupted in what was expected to be a closely contested final at the USC-TC pitch in Talamban.

Official Cesafi statement soon

According to Ramirez, Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy is likely to issue a formal statement after the holiday break, as the review process remains ongoing.

“After the vacation, Sir Boy [Tiukinhoy] will release the statement. The referee’s report, my report, and the submissions from the coaches are still under review,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez declined to disclose further details, noting that the investigation is still in progress.

READ: Cesafi men’s football championships abandoned after late-game brawl

The abandoned match

The match was officially abandoned following an on-field physical confrontation between players from both teams. At the time of the stoppage, USC held a 3–1 lead with approximately nine minutes remaining in regulation.

What initially involved a small number of players later escalated, with additional individuals entering the field of play. Spectators later stormed the pitch to join the fray, which further worsened the situation.

Due to the severity of the situation that campus security couldn’t handle anymore, Ramirez called for police assistance and ultimately abandoned the match.

Based on Cesafi ground rules, incidents of this nature may carry penalties ranging from suspensions and fines of up to ₱10,000 to, in more serious cases, a lifetime ban. This is subject to the findings of the official investigation. Moreover, the sanctions would possibly be carried over for the next season.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH football team falls short in medal bid

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