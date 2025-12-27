Bigger, grander MCCBL Season 2 in the works

One of the highlights in the inaugural MCCBL season. | MCCBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL) are planning an expanded and improved second season after a successful inaugural run earlier this month in the Municipality of Cordova.

MCCBL Executive Director Sandi Grumo and marketing and operations head Jerry Capacio told CDN Digital that the league is looking to add more schools in season 2, building on the momentum of a debut tournament that gave non-Cesafi member schools a competitive and well-organized platform.

Both Grumo and Capacio agreed that despite preparing for just a few months, the league exceeded expectations. The challenge was made even tougher with MCCBL games running at the same time as the Cesafi playoffs.

READ: MCCBL offers small schools with big dreams a top-notch league

Still, the league drew strong interest from basketball fans in Cebu, many of whom were seeing non-Cesafi schools compete at a high level for the first time.

“Modesty aside, we consider it a success, especially given the limited preparation and the fact that it caught the interest of schools outside Cesafi,” said Grumo. “We’re looking forward to a much better season next year with more schools, more games, and bigger crowds.”

The MCCBL organizers revealed plans to increase the number of participating schools from 6 to 10, which would extend the season to around 8 to 10 weeks.

“Expect these schools to recruit players to further strengthen their lineups,” Grumo added. “We also want to bring the games closer to the fans so the student body can really feel the excitement of supporting their school colors.”

Among the planned improvements for the next MCCBL season are stronger crowd and student support, the possible inclusion of drum corps during games, and enhancements to broadcasting and live streaming.

READ: 45 teams to compete in Xavier Sucere Basketball Cup

The MCCBL is also considering a home-and-away format to further connect teams with their school communities next season.

Additionally, the organizers are looking to secure a more accessible venue for participating schools.

St. Cecilia’s College emerged as the inaugural MCCBL champion after edging Talisay City College, 78–75, in the finals on December 14.

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