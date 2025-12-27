Cesafi 15-under, 12-under basketball action resumes January 6

One of the highlights from Cesafi’s previous season in the under-15 division | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) will resume its basketball tournament on January 6, with action limited to the 15-under and 12-under divisions.

The grassroots-level categories were put on hold late last year due to scheduling issues caused by Typhoon Tino, which battered Cebu on November 4. As a result, games in the 15-under and 12-under divisions were postponed for the remainder of 2025.

While collegiate and high school competitions resumed on November 17 after a 19-day suspension, the younger age groups were not included. The last games in these divisions were played on October 13.

The search for venue

However, the venue for its resumption in 2026 has yet to be determined, according to Cesafi Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran. They’ve planned to have it at the Cebu Coliseum, but the popular venue is already fully booked for most of the first quarter of 2026.

Thus, they are looking at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium to see if it’s available. Otherwise, they will look for other viable venues around the city.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas men rally past Thailand to win SEA Games gold anew

January 6 restart

Play will restart on January 6 with four games, all in the Cesafi 15-under division. Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers will take on the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 5 p.m.

Last season’s runner-up Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons will open the day against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars at 4 p.m.

In the other matches, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles face Cebu Institute of Technology at 7 p.m., while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers clash with Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 6 p.m.

The tournament is scheduled to run until February 10, with games set every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Still, the schedule remains subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: Women’s division to debut in 2026

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